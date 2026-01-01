The Power of a Great Name

For more than 25 years, Telepathy has provided compelling, memorable identities to companies across the globe who are shaping our tomorrow. Telepathy offers a curated collection of resonant domain names with strong brand appeal.
Matching a product or service with an intuitive brand is a growth accelerator.
A great business deserves a powerful domain name.
The following dynamic organizations are among the hundreds of businesses that have chosen a domain name provided by Telepathy, Inc. as their online identity.
All trademarks, service marks, trade names, trade dress, product names and logos appearing on the site are the property of their respective owners. The inclusion of a company in this section does not state or imply any endorsement of Telepathy by that company, merely that its domain name was sourced from Telepathy.
Domain names available through Telepathy include...
When we founded the company in 2016, securing the domain Fair.com was anything but easy. However, very quickly we saw great returns with respect to customer recognition, service adoption, website exposure, and SEO.
We sell an intangible product and at the end of the day, we’re in the trust business. Owning Cover.com has lent an extra level of legitimacy to the brand and this, in turn, has translated into sales.
[Acquiring Teamwork.com] was the best business move of my life. Teamwork.com being a one word domain gave us instant credibility and we started getting bigger customers, more referrals, and being written about more.
Getting the Ring.com domain name was critically important to the company's success, giving them an unforgettable brand and instant credibility that helped turned their product into a household name.
Ultimately, $1.5 million is a lot to spend on a domain. But Sumo is a brand we will have forever. I've come around on the importance of branding because it shows our customers, future employees and competition that we're serious and here to stay.
If you're going to own an enduring brand, you need to own that domain.
Woven was able to go to market with Woven.com as its domain rather than Woven.app or an alternative. Campos said this is critical to the company's success as it grows its userbase organically.
An ultra-premium domain name like Voice.com can help a company achieve instant brand recognition, ignite a business, and massively accelerate value creation.
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