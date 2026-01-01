The Power of a Great Name

When we founded the company in 2016, securing the domain Fair.com was anything but easy. However, very quickly we saw great returns with respect to customer recognition, service adoption, website exposure, and SEO. Interview with Scott Painter, CEO at Fair.com

We sell an intangible product and at the end of the day, we’re in the trust business. Owning Cover.com has lent an extra level of legitimacy to the brand and this, in turn, has translated into sales. Karn Saroya, Co-founder & CEO at Cover.com

[Acquiring Teamwork.com] was the best business move of my life. Teamwork.com being a one word domain gave us instant credibility and we started getting bigger customers, more referrals, and being written about more. CEO Peter Coppinger on His $675,000 Acquisition of Teamwork.com

Getting the Ring.com domain name was critically important to the company's success, giving them an unforgettable brand and instant credibility that helped turned their product into a household name. On the $1 Million Acquisition of Ring.com

Ultimately, $1.5 million is a lot to spend on a domain. But Sumo is a brand we will have forever. I've come around on the importance of branding because it shows our customers, future employees and competition that we're serious and here to stay. Why I Spent $1.5 Million on Sumo.com

If you're going to own an enduring brand, you need to own that domain. The Domain Story of Extend.com

Woven was able to go to market with Woven.com as its domain rather than Woven.app or an alternative. Campos said this is critical to the company's success as it grows its userbase organically. How Woven Acquired Woven.com