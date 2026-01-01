The Power of a Great Name

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Powering Successful Brands

About Telepathy

For more than 25 years, Telepathy has provided compelling, memorable identities to companies across the globe who are shaping our tomorrow. Telepathy offers a curated collection of resonant domain names with strong brand appeal.

Matching a product or service with an intuitive brand is a growth accelerator.
A great business deserves a powerful domain name.

Brands Built on Our Domains

The following dynamic organizations are among the hundreds of businesses that have chosen a domain name provided by Telepathy, Inc. as their online identity.

All trademarks, service marks, trade names, trade dress, product names and logos appearing on the site are the property of their respective owners. The inclusion of a company in this section does not state or imply any endorsement of Telepathy by that company, merely that its domain name was sourced from Telepathy.

Our Domain Portfolio

Domain names available through Telepathy include...

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abalone.com
acero.com
activetravel.com
actualize.com
afterglow.com
alertly.com
aquamarine.com
ardor.com
attention.com
autonow.com
barbells.com
barium.com
bauble.com
bigcheese.com
bioscience.com
bobble.com
boon.com
brandnew.com
brawn.com
cadmium.com
calidad.com
carver.com
chaperone.com
cherub.com
choicefoods.com
chord.com
clearest.com
climactic.com
companionship.com
competitiveedge.com
computereducation.com
corinth.com
coupe.com
cruise.tv
damsel.com
detects.com
detours.com
diameter.com
diction.com
donna.com
easyride.com
ecosupply.com
electoralcollege.com
empleos.com
energizing.com
episode.com
figurehead.com
financialsecurity.com
flextime.com
flowerchild.com
focus.com
gallium.com
gangway.com
geometric.com
georgiapeach.com
georgiapeaches.com
glossy.com
glow.nz
goldfinch.com
greenaction.com
greentechnology.com
handstand.com
headland.com
healthexpert.com
help.tv
hickory.com
imagery.com
impeachment.com
intellectualproperty.com
jennifer.com
jester.com
joni.com
juliet.com
juncture.com
kalamazoo.com
karel.com
keith.com
knave.com
ledge.com
luckynumbers.com
mascara.com
modesta.com
monumental.com
movieworld.com
naturalcare.com
nurtures.com
oktoberfest.com
opt.com
parametric.com
periwinkle.com
pick.com
plenum.com
pluma.om
poplin.com
promote.com
pulsate.com
pulsation.com
pulses.com
pump.com
quaver.com
rabid.com
rafaela.com
rango.com
renewabletechnology.com
resort.tv
ride.com
rosalind.com
s-n.com
salud.com
sandcastle.com
sassy.com
savor.com
scalene.com
schoolspirit.com
science.co.uk
seattle.tv
silent.com
silkworm.com
skizone.com
smartbed.com
snowman.com
speakout.com
stratos.com
strontium.com
struts.com
stun.com
superfine.com
texascars.com
treating.com
trueromance.com
vasa.com
vermin.com
waterquality.com
websafe.com
welfare.com
wheelbarrow.com
whimsy.com
whirlwind.com
wildwest.com
windpower.com
wordsmith.com
zany.com

...and thousands more!

The Power of a Great Name

  • When we founded the company in 2016, securing the domain Fair.com was anything but easy. However, very quickly we saw great returns with respect to customer recognition, service adoption, website exposure, and SEO.

    Interview with Scott Painter, CEO at Fair.com

  • We sell an intangible product and at the end of the day, we’re in the trust business. Owning Cover.com has lent an extra level of legitimacy to the brand and this, in turn, has translated into sales.

    Karn Saroya, Co-founder & CEO at Cover.com

  • [Acquiring Teamwork.com] was the best business move of my life. Teamwork.com being a one word domain gave us instant credibility and we started getting bigger customers, more referrals, and being written about more.

    CEO Peter Coppinger on His $675,000 Acquisition of Teamwork.com

  • Getting the Ring.com domain name was critically important to the company's success, giving them an unforgettable brand and instant credibility that helped turned their product into a household name.

    On the $1 Million Acquisition of Ring.com

  • Ultimately, $1.5 million is a lot to spend on a domain. But Sumo is a brand we will have forever. I've come around on the importance of branding because it shows our customers, future employees and competition that we're serious and here to stay.

    Why I Spent $1.5 Million on Sumo.com

  • If you're going to own an enduring brand, you need to own that domain.

    The Domain Story of Extend.com

  • Woven was able to go to market with Woven.com as its domain rather than Woven.app or an alternative. Campos said this is critical to the company's success as it grows its userbase organically.

    How Woven Acquired Woven.com

  • An ultra-premium domain name like Voice.com can help a company achieve instant brand recognition, ignite a business, and massively accelerate value creation.

    MicroStrategy on the $30 Million Sale of Voice.com

Domain Name Inquiries

To enable efficient responses to domain name inquiries, all inquiries regarding Telepathy's domain names are handled through SecuredOffers.com.

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admin@telepathy.com
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P.O. Box 11077, Washington, DC 20008

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